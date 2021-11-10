Drug Dealer Agrees to Plead Guilty in Connection to Mac Miller OD Death

The last of the three men charged in connection with Mac Miller’s fatal overdose agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California announced Wednesday.

Ryan Reavis, a 38-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona (and formerly West Hollywood, California), was accused of supplying the counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer who in turn sold them to Miller.

Reavis’ guilty plea comes just weeks after co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter — who “knowingly directed” Reavis to sell the counterfeit oxycodone pills to Miller’s drug dealer Cameron James Pettit — also pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution; Walter received a 17-year prison sentence in exchange for the removal of charges directly connected to Miller’s 2018 death.

“Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. In fact, the pills contained fentanyl,” the United States Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

“Shortly after Reavis distributed the fentanyl-laced pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills to 26-year-old rapper Malcolm James McCormick — who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller — approximately two days before McCormick suffered a fatal drug overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018.”

Pettit also previously reportedly reached a plea agreement, although the United States Attorney’s Office said the case is still “pending.” Reavis’ trial was scheduled to begin Mar. 1, 2022. Instead, both Walter and Reavis are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks before a district judge in Los Angeles.