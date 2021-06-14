Dropkick Murphys, Rancid Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will embark on their second co-headlining tour later this summer.
The two rock outfits previously hit the road together in 2017. The Boston to Berkeley II trek was originally scheduled for last May but was postponed because of the pandemic. The run is now set to launch August 10th at the Lege Amphitheater in Waite Park, Minnesota, and wrap October 16th at the Shrine L.A, Outdoors in Los Angeles. Both Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are also booked to play sets at Riot Fest in Chicago (September 18th) and Aftershock in Sacramento (October 8th).
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will alternate closing the show throughout the tour. They will also receive support from the Bronx during most shows.
Tickets for most shows on the Boston to Berkeley II tour will go on sale on June 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Dropkick Murphys’ and Rancid’s respective websites.
“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley tour,” Rancid’s Tim Armstrong said in a statement. “Our good buddies the Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”
Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey added, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”
Boston to Berkeley II Tour Dates
August 10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park
August 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
August 13 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln On The Streets
August 14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
August 15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Outside
August 17 – Washington, PA @ Wild Things Park
August 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
August 20 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
August 22 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
August 23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors
August 25 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
August 27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 28 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center
September 1 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater
September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Douglass Park (Riot Fest)
September 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*
September 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors*
September 27 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre
September 29 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
September 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
October 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
October 2 – Sandy, UT @ U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium
October 4 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
October 5 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
October 7 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (Aftershock)
October 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC Festival Grounds
October 10 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego
October 12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
October 13 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors
*without the Bronx, opener to be determined