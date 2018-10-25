Drive-By Truckers, Jim James, Superchunk to Offer Free Concert Tickets to Voters

Voters will have the opportunity to gain free entry, and in some cases a free non-alcoholic drink, to concerts on election day, Billboard reports. Shows by Drive-By Truckers, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Superchunk and many others who are performing nationwide on November 6th are participating in the #IVoted initiative.

Artist manager Emily White teamed with Madison House’s Mike Luba and Wilco’s Pat Sansone to create #IVoted, whose mission is to increase voter turnout now and into the future.

Several artists are participating in the campaign. In addition to Drive-By Truckers’ concert at Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama, Jim James’ appearance at Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado and Superchunk’s show at Motorco in Durham, North Carolina, there is also Ty Segall’s performance at Higher Ground in Vermont, Iron & Wine at State Theatre in Portland, Maine, and 78 other events booked thus far.

Each of the participating concerts will grant free entrance to the first 50 to 200 fans who provide photos of themselves outside their respective polling places. For concerts that already have free entry, eligible voters will receive complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

In the case of Drive-By Truckers’ Birmingham show, the first 50 voters with the required proof will be given free tickets. “The reason that is particularly significant is that it is obviously their hometown market,” White told Billboard. “For them to take a financial hit is amazing.”

Early voters can also qualify by posting a photo of proof via Instagram and tagging the venue and @ivotedconcerts to be entered into a drawing for a show in their area.

White said she started building the initiative with swing states – bringing on board concerts in Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin ­– and #IVoted has continued to expand from there, with 32 states so far added into the mix. She expects to add more shows as election day approaches.

“We want to do this every national election day for forever,” White said.