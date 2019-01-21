Hear Drax Project, Hailee Steinfeld Team for New Song ‘Woke Up Late’

Drax Project have teamed with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld for the band’s poppy new single “Woke Up Late,” which arrived Monday on digital streaming services.

The New Zealand quartet, who has opened for artists like Lorde and Camila Cabello, also dropped the lyric video for their latest single.

“‘Woke Up Late’ is about wrapping your head around the adventure of the night before and ultimately deciding that you’re cool with it. Given the nature of this story, it did cross our minds while writing it as to how it might work as a duet – with a female voice telling her side,” Drax Project said in a statement.

“We’re all huge big fans of ‘Starving’ and ‘Let Me Go,’ so were beyond stoked to get Hailee on song! She absolutely kills it in movies and in music. We feel like having her vocals take both the sonics and the feel of the song to another level.”

In addition to her hit singles, Steinfeld recently starred in the Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee (which featured her track “Back to Life”) and lent her voice to Spider-Gwen in the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.