Eric B & Rakim Ready 'Complete Collection' Vinyl Box Set
Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Shatters Single-Day Streaming Records

Rapper breaks record held by his own 2017 LP ‘More Life,’ on pace for most streamed week in charts history

Drake's 'Scorpion' shattered one-day streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify and is on pace for the most streamed week in charts history.

Jonathan Short/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Drake‘s Scorpion shattered single-day streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify, with the rapper’s new double album on pace for the most streamed week in charts history.

Scorpion easily crushed Apple Music’s single-day streaming record – previously held by Drake’s own More Life – with 170 million streams worldwide in its first 24 hours of release, the Associated Press reports; More Life accumulated 89.9 million streams on the service upon its release in March 2017.

On Spotify, Scorpion‘s tracks have chalked up over 132 million streams in its first 24 hours, and all 25 Scorpion tracks appear among the first 41 spots on Spotify’s worldwide Top 200 chart; Side A opener “Non-Stop” drew 9.2 million streams alone.

Factoring in other music services and Scorpion is well on its way toward beating the record for most streams in one week, which Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys recorded earlier this year when that album opened at Number One thanks in part to 431 streams.

Thanks to Scorpion‘s oversized track list, the double album – A Side is dedicated to hip-hop while B Side focuses on R&B – could hit a billion streams in its first week of release, the Verge reports.

In This Article: Charts, Drake, On the Charts

