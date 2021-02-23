 Drakeo the Ruler and Drake Team Up for a New Song - Rolling Stone
Drakeo the Ruler Just Released a Song With the Other Drake

The L.A. rapper’s new mixtape also features Don Toliver, Ketchy the Great, and more

drakeo and drake

Berick Visuals*; Ian West/PA Wire/AP

Ahead of the release of his new mixtape, The Truth Hurts, Drakeo the Ruler has shared a new single featuring his near-namesake Drake. “Talk to Me” marks the first collaboration between the two artists, and finds Drakeo poised for a bona fide crossover hit. The Los Angeles rapper, who was released from prison in November following a contentious legal battle, seems aware of the stakes; on the track listing for The Truth Hurts, there’s even a radio edit for the Drake-assisted cut.

Back in 2019, Drakeo spent a year in jail despite being found not guilty on counts of murder and attempted murder. The office of former L.A. County district attorney Jackie Lacey decided to try Drakeo on gang charges, famously using the rapper’s lyrics against him in court. Even behind bars, Drakeo kept working on music, releasing last summer’s Thank You For Using GTL, a full album recorded over the phone from prison. Following Lacey’s election loss in November, Drakeo was offered a plea deal and released. The Truth Hurts will be his first project since then.

This new single also marks the first bit of new music from Drake since he announced the delay of his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. Besides the easy pun suggested by “Drakeo featuring Drake,” the superstar is a welcome collaborator here, slotting seamlessly onto the track’s moody interpretation of West Coast rap’s springy production.

 

The Truth Hurts will be available for streaming on February 24th. It also includes features from Don Toliver and L.A. MC Ketchy the Great, who passed away last week.

You can listen to “Talk to Me” here.

