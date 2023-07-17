Drake Steps Up to Star in Young Thug’s ‘Oh U Went’ Video

Drake has stepped up to star in the new music video for Young Thug’s “Oh U Went,” the pair’s collaboration off Thugger’s recent album, Business Is Business.

Directed by Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond, Jr., the video largely comprises slice-of-life scenes filmed around Atlanta and Memphis, with various people stepping in to sing along with Young Thug’s lyrics. Halfway through, the clip switches Drake, who spits his verse while presiding over a joyous outdoor bash.

Young Thug, of course, does not appear in the video as the rapper remains incarcerated, awaiting trial on state racketeering charges. The rapper was one of 28 people arrested back in May 2021 as part of a massive RICO Act indictment. While jury selection for the high profile YSL gang case began back in January, proceedings have been moving at a glacial pace and it’s likely that jury selection may not conclude until August (the trial itself could last as long as six to nine months).

Amidst his incarceration, Young Thug released Business Is Business in June, marking his first album since 2021’s Punk. Along with Drake (who also appears on album opener “Parade on Cleveland”), the LP features appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Business Is Business notably dropped one week after A Gift and a Curse, the first album from Gunna since he was also arrested as part of the YSL gang case. Last December, Gunna took a “best-interest plea,” meaning he maintained his innocence while accepting a plea and the repercussion of a guilty verdict. While Gunna neither cooperated with the prosecution, nor testified against any co-defendants, his plea did include an under-oath admission that YSL is a gang. Gunna has subsequently faced backlash from several high-profile figures in the rap world.