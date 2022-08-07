See Drake Hold Young Money Reunion With Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj in Toronto

Drake held a Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj Saturday night in Toronto as part of the rapper’s October World Weekend shows. The gig marked the first time in eight years that the former label mates appeared together onstage.

The concert — which had been delayed one week after Drake tested positive before the original date — opened with some levity as the video screens stated “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had some troubles at the border. Luckily, Drake runs the border.” Lil Wayne then took the stage to deliver a hits-filled set that featured appearances by his Young Money counterparts.

“I’m standing onstage with the greatest rapper of all time,” Drake said, motioning to Lil Wayne. “And I’m standing onstage with the other greatest rapper of all time, she’s over there with the pink hair. By the way, like, are these bitches serious? Like, nobody can fuck with Nicki. She’s like the originator – it starts here, ends here, all that shit.”

Nicki Minaj performing at the Young Money reunion in OVO Fest. pic.twitter.com/hsOnXhk2BU — 🎷🫧Ari🫧🎷 (@diaa_sky) August 7, 2022

Minaj and Drake also delivered their own sets on top of the team-ups, with Minaj performing “Beez in the Trap” and “Up All Night.”

“When you’re at the top, and you always remember your motherfucking family, that shows your character,” Minaj said of Drake. “One of the most duplicated, imitated rappers in the world.”

Before ending the concert, Lil Wayne had one last proclamation: “I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon.”

Young Money, Lil Wayne’s imprint of the Cash Money label, launched both Drake and Minaj to stardom. All three rappers, as well as other artists on the label, appeared on three Young Money collective albums, the last one being 2014’s Rise of an Empire.