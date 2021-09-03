Drake Goes All Out to Prove He’s the Sexiest in New ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Video

Drake has dropped a bonkers video for his Right Said Fred-sampling collaboration with Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy,” off his new album, Certified Lover Boy.

The video was directed by Dave Meyers and opens with an OVO “warning” message that proclaims, “Repeat viewing may lead to a pregnancy.” From there, Drake goes all-out and over-the-top with his displays of sexiness, suiting up for an Eighties-style workout, posing for the cover of a paperback romance novel, playing an action hero named “Drambo” in a film called “Thirst Blood” and much, much more.

Certified Lover Boy marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though in between he released his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and the three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Along with Future and Young Thug, CLB features collaborations with Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and more. One track, “Champagne Poetry,” notably boasts a sample of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” while more controversially, the song “TSU” samples the intro to R. Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby” (Kelly is currently on trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges).