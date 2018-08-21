Rolling Stone
Drake Visits 11-Year-Old Awaiting Heart Transplant

Sofia Sanchez appeared in #KiKiChallenge video dancing to “In My Feelings”

Drake

Drake visited an 11-year-old fan awaiting a heart transplant after she appeared in a video dancing to "In My Feelings."

Drake met a young fan, Sofia Sanchez, at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital after the 11-year-old, who is awaiting a heart transplant, appeared in a video dancing to the rapper’s “In My Feelings,” CBS Chicago reports.

The clip was part of the viral meme the #KiKiChallenge, in which Drake fans dance to the Scorpion cut, sometimes alongside a moving car. Sanchez completed the #KiKiChallenge in the hospital, hopping out of her wheelchair and strutting down the hallway while still attached to her IV.

The video has garnered over 140,000 views, and on Monday Drake visited Sanchez on what happened to be her 11th birthday. The rapper documented the visit on Instagram with a pair of photos, writing in the caption for one, “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball.”

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which often leads to heart failure. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago and will need a heart transplant in order to survive.

Drake released Scorpion in June. The rapper is in the middle of a sprawling North American tour with Migos that wraps November 17th in Atlanta, Georgia.

