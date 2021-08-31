Drake Keeps His Artists 500 Streak Alive as Trippie Redd Returns to the Top 5

Drake has continued his streak at Number One on the Artists 500 chart to record-extending 31 weeks.

The rapper, who is gearing up for the long-awaited arrival of his new album, Certified Lover Boy, pulled in 116.3 million song streams for the week of August 20th through the 26th.He’s the third artist to spend at least three straight weeks at Number One on the RS500 this year, and considering he’s done that with little new music out this year, expect him to keep dominating the chart once CLB arrives on September 3rd.

Coming in behind Drake is Trippie Redd, who re-entered the Top 5 for the first time since October 2020. The rapper picked up 105.7 million song streams as his new album, Trip at Knight, bowed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, racking up 97.1 million streams to help it move 80,600 album-equivalent units.

Rod Wave also got a bump this week, jumping from Number 22 to Number 3 following the deluxe edition release of his most recent album, SoulFly. The crooner picked up 103.1 million song streams as SoulFly flew back up to Number Four on the RS200 with 76.6 million song streams.

Top Artists The week of August 20, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 116.3M Song Streams 116.3M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 341 Peak Position 1 2 Trippie Redd Song Streams 105.7M Song Streams 105.7M Top Song Betrayal Weeks on Chart 200 Peak Position 2 3 Rod Wave Song Streams 103.1M Song Streams 103.1M Top Song Already Won Weeks on Chart 108 Peak Position 1 4 Doja Cat Song Streams 88.3M Song Streams 88.3M Top Song Need To Know Weeks on Chart 108 Peak Position 3 5 Taylor Swift Song Streams 87.8M Song Streams 87.8M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 334 Peak Position 1

Last week’s other major release was Lorde’s Solar Power. The singer-songwriter hit a new peak on the Artists 500, reaching Number 33 with 38.2 million streams (her previous high was Number 104) as Solar Power bowed at Number Three on the RS200 with 26.9 million song streams to help it move 75,800 album-equivalent units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Shawn Mendes re-entered the Top 100 for the first time since February, landing at Number 99 following the release of his new single, “Summer of Love.” The Rolling Stones also hit a new peak of Number 75, re-entering the Top 100 for the first time since September 2020, as fans likely flocked to their music following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. And Aaliyah made her posthumous Artists 500 debut, landing at Number 144 with over 15 million streams as her album One in a Million was finally made available on streaming platforms (other releases are expected to follow).