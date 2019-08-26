Drake Hypes Raptors Win in ‘Money in the Grave’ Video

Drake chills with Rick Ross and celebrates the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship onstage in his new “Money in the Grave” video.

The clip opens with Drake exiting a vehicle as an excavator digs out a grave nearby. From there, the rapper hangs out on a basketball court, sips wine with a cigar-smoking Ross and performs live at Toronto’s OVO Fest after the Raptors’ victory (while decked out in the jersey of Percy “Master P” Miller, who played for the team in the 1999 pre-season).

Drake issued the Ross-featured “Money in the Grave” in June after the team’s NBA win. He bundled the song with another new cut, “Omertà,” in a set titled “The Best in the World Pack.” In early August, the emcee released his first compilation LP, Care Package, which follows his fifth studio album, 2018’s Scorpion.

The rapper, who recently retained the top spot on Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart, joined Ross for his July single “Gold Roses.” He also appeared on Swae Lee’s new song “Won’t Be Late.”