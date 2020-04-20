RS Charts: Drake Still Number One Thanks to ‘Toosie Slide’ Dance Craze

Drake’s instructional dance record “Toosie Slide” enjoyed a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which remains gloomy even as it commands listeners to dance around their apartments, has been used in more than a million videos on the app TikTok. It earned more than 26 million streams in the latest tracking week.

The biggest debut on the latest Rolling Stone 100 belonged to Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern,” which directly confronts the impacts of COVID-19 and also raises money for workers in the live-music industry who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, picked up 7.9 million streams.

Top Songs The week of April 10, 2020 1 Toosie Slide Drake Song Units 239K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Honolulu Song Streams 26.6M Top Cities New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Honolulu Record Label Republic 2 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Song Units 172.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 20 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Song Streams 18.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Record Label Republic 3 The Box Roddy Ricch Song Units 152.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 19 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Memphis, TN Shreveport, LA Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Memphis, TN Shreveport, LA Record Label Atlantic Records 4 Savage Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 114.4K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Top Cities Baton Rouge, LA Memphis, TN New Orleans, LA Song Streams 12M Top Cities Baton Rouge, LA Memphis, TN New Orleans, LA Record Label 5 Life is Good Drake and Future Song Units 111.1K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Gainesville, FL Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Song Streams 11.9M Top Cities Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Gainesville, FL Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Record Label Epic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Aside from Twenty One Pilots, the big winner on this week’s Rolling Stone 100 is Tory Lanez. The singer-rapper launched seven songs from his album The New Toronto 3 onto the chart. The leader was “Stupid Again,” produced by Supah Mario and Nik Dean, which amassed 9.3 million streams.

“Toosie Slide” is hardly the only song on the Rolling Stone 100 to benefit from a popular dance. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which is currently at Number Four, spawned choregraphy that has been used in more than 16 million TikTok videos. And Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” which has soundtracked 2.2 million TikTok videos, has turned an overlooked single originally released way back in 2016 into a dance hit.