RS Charts: Drake Still Number One Thanks to ‘Toosie Slide’ Dance Craze

Tory Lanez launched seven new songs onto the chart

Drake

"Toosie Slide" has been used in more than 1.5 million TikTok videos.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Drake’s instructional dance record “Toosie Slide” enjoyed a second week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single, which remains gloomy even as it commands listeners to dance around their apartments, has been used in more than a million videos on the app TikTok. It earned more than 26 million streams in the latest tracking week.  

The biggest debut on the latest Rolling Stone 100 belonged to Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern,” which directly confronts the impacts of COVID-19 and also raises money for workers in the live-music industry who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, picked up 7.9 million streams. 

Top Songs

The week of April 10, 2020
1

Toosie Slide

Drake
Song Units 239K
2

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd
Song Units 172.9K
3

The Box

Roddy Ricch
Song Units 152.6K
4

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 114.4K
5

Life is Good

Drake and Future
Song Units 111.1K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Aside from Twenty One Pilots, the big winner on this week’s Rolling Stone 100 is Tory Lanez. The singer-rapper launched seven songs from his album The New Toronto 3 onto the chart. The leader was “Stupid Again,” produced by Supah Mario and Nik Dean, which amassed 9.3 million streams. 

“Toosie Slide” is hardly the only song on the Rolling Stone 100 to benefit from a popular dance. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which is currently at Number Four, spawned choregraphy that has been used in more than 16 million TikTok videos. And Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” which has soundtracked 2.2 million TikTok videos, has turned an overlooked single originally released way back in 2016 into a dance hit.

