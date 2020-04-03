 Hear Drake's New Viral Dance Song 'Toosie Slide' - Rolling Stone
Hear Drake’s New Viral Dance Song ‘Toosie Slide’

Instructional tune inspired fan dance clips before it dropped

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Drake has unveiled his new song, "Toosie Slide."

Drake had fans grooving early to his new song “Toosie Slide” prior to its official release on Thursday at midnight, thanks to its instructional nature and dancers ToosieHiii Key and Ayo & Teo — who premiered a clip of the song and dance on social media earlier in the week.

“Gotta dance, but it’s really on some street shit/I’ma show you how to get it,” Drake raps on the hook. “It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the dancers who made the song go viral before its release said they were originally supposed to appear in the song’s official video, but the coronavirus pandemic changed the plan. The viral video clip features raw footage they sent to Drake after he reached out to them.

“Drake hit me up and was like, ‘Yo, I need your help,'” Toosie told Rolling Stone. “So he sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’ So I sit down, listen to it. Luckily, I’m at Ayo and Teo’s house with Hiii Key and all of us. We all chilling. We came up with it pretty fast. We just all pieced it together. We all contributed.”

Drake recently dropped his first two 2020 solo tracks, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” He also teamed up with Lil Yachty for “Oprah’s Bank Account,” which also features DaBaby.

