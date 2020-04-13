RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Glides to Number One on Top 100 Songs Chart

Drake notched yet another Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, as “Toosie Slide” debuted at the top the chart for the week of April 3rd through April 9th.

The song, which had a TikTok-ready dance even before it was officially released, pulled in 42.9 million song streams and moved 379,500 song units. Its arrival gave Drake two songs in the Top Five of the RS 100 as his recent collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good,” continued to perform well, moving 121,600 song units to land at Number Five.

“Toosie Slide” easily bested last week’s Number One song, “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, which fell to Number Two with 20.6 million song streams. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” continued to perform well, landing at Number Three with 19.9 million song streams, while Megan Thee Stallion’s latest, “Savage,” rose from Number Six to Number Four with 13.1 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The only other Top 10 debut this week was DaBaby’s “Find My Way,” which bowed at Number Six, though there was some other movement during an otherwise quiet week. Nav and Gunna’s track fell from Number Four to 12 after its debut last week, and Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” fell all from Number 11 to Number 44 following an initial surge from her latest LP, Future Nostalgia (her other single, “Don’t Start Now,” is still going strong at Number Seven). Two rising rappers also saw a small bump this week, as Powfu’s “Death Bed” rose from 18 to 14, and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” jumped from 17 to 15.

And in the wake of Bill Withers’ death on March 30th at age 81, fans have streamed his music by the millions, with three of his songs hitting this week’s RS 100. “Ain’t No Sunshine” comes in at Number 40, with “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” following at at Numbers 46 and 87, respectively.