 RS Charts: Drake's 'Toosie Slide' is Number One on the Top 100 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Real Estate Wants Real Estate In Your Living Room Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Glides to Number One on Top 100 Songs Chart

DaBaby’s “Find My Way” is the only other song to debut in the Top 10

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
DrakeDrake and Migos in concert, Miami, USA - 13 Nov 2018

Drake's new single 'Toosie Slide' easily claimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Ph

Drake notched yet another Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, as “Toosie Slide” debuted at the top the chart for the week of April 3rd through April 9th.

The song, which had a TikTok-ready dance even before it was officially released, pulled in 42.9 million song streams and moved 379,500 song units. Its arrival gave Drake two songs in the Top Five of the RS 100 as his recent collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good,” continued to perform well, moving 121,600 song units to land at Number Five.

“Toosie Slide” easily bested last week’s Number One song, “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, which fell to Number Two with 20.6 million song streams. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” continued to perform well, landing at Number Three with 19.9 million song streams, while Megan Thee Stallion’s latest, “Savage,” rose from Number Six to Number Four with 13.1 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Related

Drake
Drake Jumps to Number One on Artists 500 Chart
RS Charts: The Weeknd Holds at Number One, Bill Withers and John Prine Albums Surge

Related

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris
10 Best Country Music Videos of 2019
Golden Globes 2020: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments

The only other Top 10 debut this week was DaBaby’s “Find My Way,” which bowed at Number Six, though there was some other movement during an otherwise quiet week. Nav and Gunna’s track fell from Number Four to 12 after its debut last week, and Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” fell all from Number 11 to Number 44 following an initial surge from her latest LP, Future Nostalgia (her other single, “Don’t Start Now,” is still going strong at Number Seven). Two rising rappers also saw a small bump this week, as Powfu’s “Death Bed” rose from 18 to 14, and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” jumped from 17 to 15.

And in the wake of Bill Withers’ death on March 30th at age 81, fans have streamed his music by the millions, with three of his songs hitting this week’s RS 100. “Ain’t No Sunshine” comes in at Number 40, with “Lean on Me” and “Lovely Day” following at at Numbers 46 and 87, respectively.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Drake, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.