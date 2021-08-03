Drake Beats the Kid Laroi At Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Drake easily held off a challenge from the Kid Laroi to remain Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart.

Drake notched his third straight week at Number One with 117.9 million song streams for the week of July 23rd through the 29th. He also extended his record of non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the chart to 28.

The Kid Laroi, meanwhile, jumped all the way from Number 33 with 39.1 million song streams to Number Two with 92.8 million song streams. The Australian artist’s track with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” scored another week atop the Top 100 Songs chart, raking in 27.2 million song streams. The Kid Laroi got an additional boost from the deluxe edition release of his album F*ck Love, which topped the Top 200 Albums chart with 104.1 million song streams to help it move 83,600 album-equivalent units.

The only other major shake-up in the Top 10 was the return of Kanye West, who cracked the upper echelons of the Artists 500 for the first time since November 2019. The rapper landed at Number 10 with 72.8 million streams purely out of anticipation ahead of the release of his long-awaited new album, Donda.

Elsewhere on the chart, rising rapper EST Gee cracked the Top 50 for the first time, rising to Number 33 with 37.5 million song streams on the strength of his latest project, Bigger Than Life or Death (Number 9 on the RS200 with 31.2 million song streams). Lil Nas X also re-entered the Top 50, rising to Number 40 with 34.6 million song streams as his new single, “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlowe, debuted at Number Two on the RS100 with 26 million streams.

Further down the chart, Camila Cabello rose 183 ranks from the previous week to land at Number 166 with 14.3 million song streams as her new single, “Don’t Go Yet,” premiered at Number 50 on the RS100 with 5.6 million streams. And ZZ Top re-entered the Artists 500 chart at Number 316 with 9.1 million song streams following the sudden death of bassist Dusty Hill.