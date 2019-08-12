Drake Gets Controversial Tattoo of the Beatles After Breaking Their Chart Records

A jack-o-lantern, Aaliyah, The CN Tower, Denzel Washington, a flaming skull, an emoji praying hands, a more realistic set of praying hands, Rihanna eating ice cream, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant — these tattoos represent only a smattering of the random, awkward, and symbolic ink, Drake has committed to his body. It’s hard to fathom any goal or overarching strategy Aubrey Graham has when embarking on these artistic decisions, but he’s decidedly keeping his “lack of self-awareness when it comes to body art” trend alive. For his latest piece, Drake commemorated toppling multiple chart records long-held by The Beatles with an Abbey Road-inspired tattoo of the Fab Four. Instead of stopping at an innocuous Abbey Road homage, though, he decided to plop himself gleefully looking back at the group on his arm. Depending on your outlook, the move is either hilarious or tasteless, bold or unbecoming.

For the last year, Drake has dismantled various records set by the legendary band one by one. In July of last year he placed seven songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the previous record of five songs held by the quartet. Three months later, he also broke the record for most Hot 100 Top 10 songs in a single year, passing the Beatles’ 1964 achievement. In June, Graham also passed the band for second-most top 10 songs in the history of the Hot 100.

On Meek Mill’s “Goin Bad,” Drake famously remarked “I got more slaps than The Beatles.” Now, the pop world’s current overlord has the ink to match.