Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart

Drake has bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th.

The rapper’s 117.4 million song streams were enough for him to earn his 26th non-consecutive week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart, and extending his own record for the most total weeks atop the chart. The rapper was able to achieve this feat during a relatively slow release week, with last week’s Number One, Tyler, the Creator, slipping to Number Eight with 76 million streams.

Behind Drake at Number Two was Olivia Rodrigo, who pulled in 105 million song streams as her album, Sour, reclaimed the Number One spot on the Top 200 Albums chart. Doja Cat fell at Number three with 97.7 million streams as Planet Her held fast at Number Two on the RS200 thanks to 81.5 million song streams. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, landed at Number Four with 85.2 million song streams, making her the first female artist in Artists 500 chart history to spend 50 consecutive weeks in the Top 10.

Top Artists The week of July 2, 2021 1 Drake Song Streams 117.4M Song Streams 117.4M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 334 Peak Position 1 2 Olivia Rodrigo Song Streams 105M Song Streams 105M Top Song good 4 u Weeks on Chart 32 Peak Position 1 3 Doja Cat Song Streams 97.7M Song Streams 97.7M Top Song Kiss Me More Weeks on Chart 101 Peak Position 3 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 85.2M Song Streams 85.2M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 327 Peak Position 1 5 Polo G Song Streams 83.2M Song Streams 83.2M Top Song RAPSTAR Weeks on Chart 128 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, rapper G Herbo returned to the Top 20 for the first time since last February, after he garnered 63.5 million song streams to jump from Number 170 to Number 15 following the release of his new album, 25. Country singer Riley Green also got a big bump from a new album, rising 212 ranks to land at Number 153 with 15.2 million streams following the arrival of his new album Behind the Bar.

Another country artist, Walker Hayes, improved on his debut at Number 352 last week by jumping all the way up to Number 189 with 12.9 million song streams. And Eurovision winners, the Italian rock outfit Måneskin, continued their steady rise up the chart as they jumped from Number 172 to Number 134 with 16.8 million song streams.