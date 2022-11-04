Hear Drake Pay Tribute to ‘Legendary, Unprecedented’ Takeoff

Amid the release night celebration for Her Loss, Drake took a reflective moment to honor the late Migos rapper Takeoff during his Table for One show on SiriusXM Thursday night.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire [Quality Control], to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff — a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake said.

Drake Speaking About The Tragic Passing Of Takeoff💔 pic.twitter.com/AxBsEFl0jL — Rap301 (@Rap301_) November 4, 2022

The rapper noted that he and Migos first linked up on the rap-changing remix for the Atlanta trio’s hit “Versace.” From there, “We formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family,” Drake said. “So, our deepest condolences. Tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

Takeoff died early Tuesday morning at the age of 28 after being shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. Drake previously paid tribute to Takeoff on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two rappers onstage, “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now.”

Drake added Thursday, “It’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance. It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about, I don’t even know how to really… I don’t have the words, I feel like I’m rambling… Again, our deepest condolences from the family. We love you, and I appreciate the memories, appreciate the memories.”