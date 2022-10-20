fbpixel
Homecoming King

Drake Set Morehouse and Spelman Homecoming Ablaze During Surprise Appearance with 21 Savage

The rapper performed "Knife Talk" and "Nonstop" to a roaring crowd
Drake performs at 'HOMECOMING WEEKEND' Hosted By The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Morehouse and Spelman college students got their money’s worth during a homecoming concert headlined by 21 Savage on Wednesday night. Tickets for the sold-out show were only $35 for students – but during the performance, which doubled as a hometown show for the Atlanta rapper, Drake hit the stage in a surprise appearance that sent the decibels in Forbes Arena skyrocketing.

“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L shit,” Drake told the crowd. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

During his set, which marked his first performance in Atlanta since the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018, the Toronto native ran through “Nonstop” and “Knife Talk.” Soaking it in, he shared: “It’s a pleasure to be home, I’ll tell you that.” The show also saw the debut live performance of “Jimmy Cooks,” the 21 Savage collaboration on Drake’s latest album Honestly, Nevermind.

“Drake just a genuine-ass good-hearted person,” 21 Savage told GQ back in 2018. “He did a lot of shit he didn’t have to do. He do a lot of shit for up-and-coming rappers, period. I don’t think he get his respect for that. Every fuckin’ year, he pull a new artist up. Ain’t no other artist on his level do that shit.”

