Exclusive: Drake Tapped for ‘Homecoming’ Event During Super Bowl Weekend

Drake is set to make a special appearance in L.A. next month as part of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl weekend.

The rapper is set to appear at the h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend experience, taking place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The two-day event will bring together special guests from sports, fashion, music, and entertainment as they descend into Los Angeles (the h.wood Group’s hometown) for Super Bowl LVI.

Produced by Uncommon Entertainment alongside the crypto concierge service, MALÏBU, and shopping site REVOLVE, the invite-only event will feature performances from top artists and DJs, while creating a “VIP” space for celebrities and influencers.

While Drake has been announced as the first special guest, organizers say to expect “more A-listers, chart-topping performers, and DJs” to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

L.A.’s Homecoming Weekend is the latest experiential event from the h.wood Group, who has hosted exclusive events tied to the big game for more than a decade. Although the company is known for L.A. hotspots like the Nice Guy, Delilah, and Bootsy Bellows, this is the first time they’ll be taking over the event space at the Pacific Design Center. The iconic red, blue, and green complex is in the heart of the city and is best known as the location for the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party.

“We are excited the big game is coming back to our hometown of Los Angeles,” say the h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll in a release. “If the game is in our backyard you know we will create the ultimate celebration.”

“We are excited to produce a new flagship event with The h.wood Group and REVOLVE,” add Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, founders of Uncommon Entertainment. “Our unique approach to experiential production and VIP hospitality will showcase a cultural moment unlike anything that has been seen before.”

Related: How to Watch Super Bowl LVI With Hulu + Live TV

Although Drake will be appearing at the party, he is not scheduled to appear at the Super Bowl — yet. This year’s halftime show will feature previously announced performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation serving as one of the producers. With the Super Bowl returning to L.A. for the first time in almost 30 years, it’ll also mark a homecoming of sorts for Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick, who are expected to team up for a tribute to West Coast hip-hop to celebrate the occasion.

Of course Drake has “participated” in the Super Bowl before — he appeared in a now-viral ad for State Farm last year, as the customer service rep, “Drake from State Farm.”