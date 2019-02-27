×
Rolling Stone
Hear Drake Drop First New Verse of 2019 on Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love’ Remix

R&B hit anchored Atlanta singer’s 2018 album Last Days of Summer

Drake has unleashed his first new verse of 2019, jumping on a remix of Summer Walker’s breakout track, “Girls Need Love.”

The gauzy R&B song suits Drake at his most seductive, and the rapper easily alternates between punchy bars and his smoked-out croon. The track boasts a handful of exemplary Drake bars as well, including the couplet, “Arched back, deep stroke, white wine, weed smoke, that’s my best combination/You just need some, dick with no complications.”

“Girls Need Love” anchored Summer Walker’s 2018 album, Last Days of Summer, garnering over 30 million views on YouTube and more than 150 million streams worldwide. In January, the Atlanta-based singer released the Clear EP, which boasts four live tracks.

As for Drake, the “Girls Need Love” remix marks his first new music of 2019 after a busy 2018. Last year, the rapper released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, while also appearing on hits by Travis Scott, French Montana and Bad Bunny.

