Drake Is a Man of Leisure in Music Video for ‘Sticky’

Drake has dropped a music video for his Honestly, Nevermind track “Sticky.” Directed by Theo Skudra and produced by Colossale, the clip follows Drake outside a concert, in the woods with the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, and at a boat party.

Midway through the video, the phrase “Free YSL” flashes across the screen, in reference to Young Thug, Gunna, and several others being arrested on RICO charges in Georgia. Drake previously included the call in his video for “Falling Back” earlier this year.

Drake released Honestly, Nevermind, his seventh studio album, in June. The rapper dropped the 14-track LP, his follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy, as a surprise release.

Earlier this week, Drake was forced to postpone the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage due to Covid-19. The performance was intended as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

“I love you all,” Drake added. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”