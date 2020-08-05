Drake Is Going to Be Very Disappointed Soon

For a split second yesterday, Drake was overcome with joy. He went on the worldwide web and stumbled across news that most would deem too good to be true. Staring back at the Toronto rapper was a headline screaming “Sons Of Anarchy Renewed For Two More Seasons.” Without a second thought, Drake posted the screenshot to his Instagram Story, added a few mind blown emojis, and then threw up some steamy photos of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller for good measure. If Drake paused and let that sweet nostalgic dopamine hit settle for a bit, he would’ve realized that he was sharing a wildly misleading article — Sons of Anarchy ended its 7-season run in 2014 — from an unsourced Indian website. For context, that website also published a story titled “Robert Pattinson’s Batman 2021 Is Neither About Bruce Wayne Nor Gotham” but, by all accounts, the movie is indeed about Bruce Wayne who lives in Gotham.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/0nTG4nHc5a — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 5, 2020

FX confirmed to Rolling Stone that the reports Drake was excitedly sharing were, indeed, incorrect. Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy, was fired by FX in 2019 after complaints about his managerial style on his follow-up FX show Mayans M.C. Despite the split, Sutter has been vocal about his idea to turn Sons of Anarchy into a widespread universe comprised of four series — SoA, Mayans M.C., First Nine, and Sam Crow. But in October, he revealed to Deadline that any plans for additional series had stalled after his firing. “As of now, the possibility of doing that doesn’t look that hopeful,” Sutter said. “It’s their property. They’re not going to let me take it somewhere else. Right now, that relationship is in flux. With time and a shift in attitude, will we be able to do it? I don’t know. Hopefully.”

Sorry, Drake. You’ll have to wait a little longer for more Jax Teller and the boys.