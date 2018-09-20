Kaley Cuoco, Joel McHale Turn Drake Lyrics Into Soap Opera on ‘Corden’

Kaley Cuoco and Joel McHale joined James Corden to act out an entire scene from a fake soap opera using only Drake lyrics on Wednesday.

The skit’s plot, to the extent that there is one, revolves around a love triangle. Corden, a doctor, appears to have fallen for his patient, Cuoco. He battles McHale, a biker bro with a gleaming leather jacket, for her affection.

Most of the fun here is in the train-spotting, trying to remember which Drake song is the source of any given line. Corden opens the dialog with a corny introduction from “Forever,” which came out way back in 2009: “Last name Ever, first name Greatest.” And then the references start to pile up: “Hotline Bling” (multiple times), “Make Me Proud,” “Started From the Bottom,” “God’s Plan,” “The Motto,” “Nice for What.”

Sometimes the actors run together Drake lyrics from different songs, creating amusing mishmashes. McHale sweeps into the room with a line from “Closer” — “Hi, haters, I’m back off of hiatus” — and rebuffs Corden’s attempt to shake his hand with “no new friends.” Corden segues from “Marvin’s Room” — “I’m just saying you could do better” — to “Hold on We’re Going Home:” “You’re a good girl and you know it.”

In the middle of the skit, McHale accidentally quotes Cardi B instead of Drake, and Cuoco and Corden scold him. Naturally the skit ends with references to Drake’s latest smash, “In My Feelings.”

“In My Feelings” has spent ten consecutive weeks at Number One this year. It’s his third ten-week Number One of 2018. Only one other act in history has had three chart-toppers reign for that long: Boyz II Men.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Corden has used massive hip-hop hits as the basis for his comedy: He also parodied Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It” video.