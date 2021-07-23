Hear Drake Join Smiley on New Single ‘Over the Top’

Toronto rapper Smiley has released a new song, “Over the Top,” featuring Drake. The fast-talking track, produced by Tay Keith, arrives via Drake’s label OVO Sound.

“Got a verse from the boy & it leaked,” Smiley noted of Drake’s feature on Twitter. “He sent me a new one said use this instead.”

Drake previously cited Smiley as an inspiration, noting on Instagram that he listen to the rapper’s Buy.or.Buy EP while making his 2018 album Scorpion. “Over the Top” will appear on Smiley’s next project.

Drake has been hitting the charts this month, recently landing at the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th, and again for the week of July 9th through 15th. The rapper recently linked up with Brent Faiyaz for “Wasting Time” and appeared on Migos’s new album Culture III.

To celebrate his hometown of Toronto, Drake has partnered with Live Nation to open a new venue in Toronto named History. The 2,500-capacity venue has been in development for the past three years and construction is expected to be completed this summer. Located in a Toronto neighborhood known as the Beaches, History hopes to host as many as 200 concerts and events each year.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”