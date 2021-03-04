Drake Teases New Music, Sequel to ‘Scary Hours’ EP at Midnight

Drake has announced the arrival of new music this Friday at midnight, and according to his Instagram teaser, the new material appears to be connected to his Scary Hours EP, released back in 2018.

The news comes as a relief for Drake fans, who have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the rapper’s new album Certified Lover Boy. The LP was originally slated to drop in January 2021 before being pushed back; although Drake has insisted that Certified Lover Boy will still be out this year, no new release date has been publicly announced.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote in an Instagram story in January. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Drake first teased Certified Lover Boy back in August with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. The record will mark his sixth studio album and first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion. In the years since, Drake has dropped two rarities compilations: Care Package, which collected material released between 2010 and 2016, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which arrived in May 2020 and included more recent leaks and one-off records, such as his TikTok-friendly single “Toosie Slide.”