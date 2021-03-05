Drake Releases New ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP

Drake has released the new Scary Hours 2 EP. The rapper dropped the first Scary Hours EP, which included “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” in 2018, a few months prior to dropping his most recent studio album, Scorpion.

The three-song set features Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

The rapper was originally slated to drop his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy in January 2021 before delaying the release date. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote in an Instagram story in January. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Back in August, Drake first teased Certified Lover Boy — his first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion — with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. Since releasing Scorpion, Drake has also dropped two rarities compilations: Care Package, which collected material released between 2010 and 2016, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which arrived in May 2020 and included more recent leaks and one-off records, such as his TikTok-friendly single “Toosie Slide.”