Hear Drake Reunite With Rick Ross on ‘Gold Roses’

Rick Ross has a new single, “Gold Roses,” which features Drake. The track comes off Ross’ upcoming album Port of Miami 2, which drops August 9th via MMG/Epic. The pair previously collaborated on Drake’s “Money in the Grave” earlier this summer.

On the hypnotic track, Ross raps, “I was nominated, never won a Grammy/ But I understand, they’ll never understand me/ Lot of lives lost, but I never panic/ Lot of lines crossed, I never did a Xanny.” Drake steps in with a reference to his pal Kevin Durant, spitting, “All smiles, Kevin Durant trials/Had to blow it on the court, I must have blew a milli’/I’m walkin’ on all charges, that’s my new Achilles.”

Port of Miami 2 follows Ross’ 2006 debut album Port of Miami. “Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”

Ross will also release a memoir, HURRICANES, on September 3rd via Hanover Square Press. The book, co-written by Neil Martinez-Belkin, will detail Ross’ upbringing, his rise in the industry and his time working as a drug dealer. “My story has always been deeper than rap,” Ross said in a statement. “With this book I wanted to go deeper than I ever have. I wanted to tell people about the life of William Leonard Roberts.”