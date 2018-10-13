Drake Talks Pusha-T Feud, Kanye West Rift on LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’

Drake talked about the Pusha-T feud, his rift with Kanye West and his eventual retirement from hip-hop on The Shop, HBO Sports’ talk show with LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

During the conversation, Drake opened up about the Pusha-T beef, which the rapper admitted was “a hell of a chess move” that ultimately went too far.

“Rap purists and people who love confrontation, they love to say, ‘There’s no rules to this shit!’ There are fucking rules to this shit,” Drake said. (via Pitchfork).

“I’m gonna tell you something, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing… Whatever. You don’t even know my family. But wishing death upon my friend [producer Noah “40” Shebib] who has MS… I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over! Someone’s gonna fucking punch you in the fucking face. The shit’s done, the event’s over. I wanted to do other things. I didn’t want to further your career by rapping back to you and having this exchange.”

Drake added that he had another diss track ready to go where he said “terrible things” about Pusha-T and West but decided, “This is not something I ever want to remembered for.” It was previously reported that Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince also played a role in ending the feud, which produced the diss tracks “The Duppy Freestyle” and “The Story of Adidon.”

Drake also blamed West for fueling the “Infrared” feud, as Drake told West private information – about his “secret” son and Scorpion plans – while working on songs in Wyoming.

“I’m in Wyoming. I play him ‘March 14.’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother,” Drake said, information that popped up on Pusha-T’s “The Story of Adidon.” That diss track preceded the release of Drake’s “March 14,” where the rapper planned on revealing that he had a son.

Drake added that he believed West intentionally scheduled the five-week string of five G.O.O.D. music releases – Pusha-T, West, Nas, Kids See Ghosts and Teyana Taylor – in the vicinity to his own Scorpion. While unmentioned in the interview, West would later admit that Drake harbors some anger over the “Lift Yourself” beat he and Drake worked on, which West turned into his nonsense pre-Ye single.

In a clip released by HBO, Drake talked to LeBron James about knowing when is the right time to retire, a question that haunts rappers and athletes alike: