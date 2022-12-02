Drake Postpones Apollo Theatre Concerts (Again) Due to ‘Production Delays’

Drake fans in NYC will have to wait even longer to see Champagne Papi perform at the Apollo Theatre. Drake officially postponed his planned shows in New York to Jan. 21 and 22, Rolling Stone confirmed.

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production,” read a statement from Drake, SiriusXM, and Sound 42 sent to Rolling Stone. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.”

The message continued by stating that the decision to change the date again was made “after many difficult meetings and conversations.” The teams decided they would need to “allow the necessary time for the work to be completed.”

The statement also thanked Apollo Theatre for their flexibility, and added that they “look forward to bringing a legendary show to this legendary stage.”

Drake has yet to make a public announcement on his social media, but the website linked in his Instagram bio featured a statement that read, “The Drake at the Apollo shows previously scheduled on December 6 and December 7, 2022 will now be held on January 21 and January 22, 2023.”

Originally, an Apollo Theatre show was scheduled for Nov. 11. Drake later postponed the concert to Dec. 6 — and added a second show on Dec. 7 — to pay tribute to Takeoff the day that the show was planned. "The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend," Drake wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "We have added a second date for the fans."

The decision to push until late January comes just several days after Spotify revealed that Drake was the most-streamed artist on the streaming service for the second consecutive year.

The Decembers concerts would’ve capped off a massive year for Drake, as he released albums Honestly, Nevermind in June and Her Loss with 21 Savage last month.