Drake Announces First Book of Poetry: ‘Titles Ruin Everything’

Drake’s first poetry book is in the works.

The artist took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his book, “TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM,” is set to release on Saturday via his merchandise site drakerelated.com and other select retailers.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake wrote in his post alongside a photo of a blue book covered in title text from the back to the front cover.

The new project follows Her Loss, a collaborative LP that saw Drake and 21 Savage come together for the third of a trilogy of records after Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake recently appeared on the season finale of Dave, a celebrity-packed episode that also included Brad Pitt and Rachel McAdams. The Canadian rapper also featured on Afroswing track “Who Told You” with J Hus earlier this month, and dropped “Search & Rescue” and joined Popcaan on “We Caa Done” earlier this year.

The upcoming BET Awards on June 25 list Drake among the artists with the most nominations including Glorilla, Lizzo, and 21 Savage. Drake’s seven nominations include Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice Award, among others, and he shares several of them with 21 Savage.