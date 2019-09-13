Drake’s OVO Pop-Up Shop to Launch in Las Vegas

Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint is launching a new pop-up shop this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The store debuts on Saturday at Wynn Plaza and will be open daily through January 12th.

The shop stems from the multifaceted partnership Drake inked with Wynn Las Vegas, which was announced in February.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, we pursued a relationship with Drake and his management team to do something different in Las Vegas — not the traditional residency,” Alex Cordova, Executive Vice President and Managing Partner of Nightlife for the venue, told Rolling Stone. “A partnership will be the right word [for this relationship] because this isn’t just about performing at the venue. This is more about how we bring Drake into the concept of Wynn Las Vegas. We’re looking at all possible environments within the hotel and working with Drake and Drake’s team to see exactly how he can lend assistance in curating these experiences.”

The OVO Pop-Up shop will “feature weekly drops every Friday,” according to OVO’s Instagram post. The pop-up shop premiere coincides with Drake’s concert at Wynn’s XS Nightclub on Saturday, which is part of a limited run of upcoming shows the rapper will perform at the club.