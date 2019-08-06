Drake Closes Out OVO Fest with Meek Mill, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

Drake closed out the final night of his annual hometown OVO Fest in Toronto Monday with a bevy of surprise guests.

Although Drake was the only artist scheduled to perform, the rapper brought out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion (who performed “Big Ole Freak” and also teamed up to perform with DaBaby), Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, who was fresh off his performance at Lollapalooza on Sunday. Other guests included Offset, YG, Tyga and Chris Brown. Throughout the performance, Drake performed in front of a giant Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy to mark the Toronto Raptors’ victory over the Golden State Warriors in June.

The first night of OVO Fest featured B2K, Lloyd, Mario, Ying Yang Twins and others. The rapper released Care Package last week. The 17-song compilation comprises non-album tracks that date as far back as 2011. Drake also recently teamed up with Rick Ross for “Gold Roses.”

Watch fan-shot footage from the closing night of OVO Fest below.