Drake Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Drake is back on top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of May 29th through June 4th.

Last week, Gunna took Number One, but Toronto’s very own bounced back this week with 123.7 million total song streams. That tally was bolstered primarily by Drake’s latest single, “Toosie Slide,” which captured the Number Five spot on the Top 100 Songs chart as it brought in 14.2 million song streams. Meanwhile, his recent collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good,” landed at Number 11 with 11 million streams, and his Dark Lane Demo Tapes cut “Chicago Freestyle” picked up 8.1 streams to land at Number 27.

Coming in behind Drake was DaBaby, who picked up 78.6 million song streams as his latest single, “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, reclaimed the Number One spot on the RS100 with 25.8 million streams. Future, meanwhile, held on at Number Three with 77.1 million streams as his latest album, High Off Life, landed at Number Five on the Top 200 Albums chart, racking up 51.8 million song streams and moving 45,200 album-equivalent units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ended the previous Thursday.

While a relatively quiet album release week kept the Artists 500 chart from changing too drastically, the one big shift was the arrival of Lady Gaga, who climbed al the way from Number 75 to Number 10 following the release of her new album, Chromatica. Gaga picked up 63 million song streams as Chromatica debuted at Number One on the RS200, moving 280,800 album-equivalent units. Gaga also placed multiple songs on the RS100, with “Rain On Me,” her duet with Ariana Grande, landing highest at Number Three with 16 million streams, while “Sour Candy,” featuring K-pop stars Blackpink bowed at Number 16 with 9 million streams.

Otherwise, the Top 10 of the Artists 500 chart remained steady. Post Malone landed at Number Four with 75.5 million streams, Lil Uzi Vert landed at Five with 74.6 million, Youngboy Never Broke Again hit Number Six with 72.7 million and Gunna dropped from Number One to Number Seven with 71.8 million streams. Lil Baby and The Weeknd reached Numbers Eight and Nine with 71.5 million and 66.1 million song streams, respectively.