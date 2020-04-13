Drake Jumps to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Drake jumped to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, racking up 119.7 million streams for the week of April 3rd through April 9th.

The rapper and streaming heavyweight is a mainstay on the chart, typically hovering somewhere in the Top Five, and the release of his new single, “Toosie Slide,” pushed him from Number Four to Number One. The song debuted atop the Top 100 Songs chart, pulling in 42.9 million song streams, while his recent collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good,” landed at Number Five, with 13.5 million streams.

But Drake didn’t necessarily run away with the Artists 500 crown this week: Lil Uzi Vert held tight at Number Two, with 115.4 million song streams, thanks to the continued success of his latest album, Eternal Atake, which fell at Number Six on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 41,900 album-equivalent units. Rod Wave put up a decent challenge as well, rising from Number 19 to Number Three as he pulled in 111.9 million song streams as his new LP, Pray 4 Love, debuted at Number Two on the RS 200, moving 68,400 album units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

There wasn’t too much movement in the Top 10 otherwise, as the Weeknd fell from Number One to Number Four, with 108.7 million song streams, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again held on at Number Five, with 73.5 million streams. Post Malone, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Billie Eilish occupied spots Four through Nine, while Juice WRLD saw a small rise that bumped him from Number 12 to Number 10. Outside the Top 10, DaBaby’s new single, “Find My Way,” which bowed at Number Six on the RS 100, propelled him from Number 21 to Number 12, with 49.9 million song streams. And country star Sam Hunt flew all the way from Number 73 to Number 19, racking up 40.4 million streams, as his new album, Southside, debuted at Number Four on the RS 200, moving 45,600 album units.