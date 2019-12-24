 Drake Unveils New Song, Music Video for 'War' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Ed Sheeran Announces He's Taking a Break to 'Travel, Write and Read' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Drake Takes Aim at Everyone in New Song ‘War’

Track appears on mixtape from manager Oliver El-Khatib, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Drake has unveiled a new song “War,” which arrived Monday night as part of a new mixtape, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, from his manager Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International.

Produced by AXL Beats, “War” boasts a low-key blend of synths and percussion that still wields a sinister edge. The track finds Drake forgoing hooks and unraveling one long verse that touches on betrayals, romantic relationships, social media and ostensibly his feud with the Weeknd, although Drake seems intent on burying that hatchet (“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my n*gga/Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up”).

“War” also arrived with a music video, directed by Theo Skudra, that finds Drake partying with friends at a ski resort and performing the song as he glides down the slopes and rides a snowmobile at night.

Drake released just a handful of new solo songs in 2019, including “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave,” which arrived in June after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. The rapper also appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Swae Lee, and dropped a compilation of previously released loose singles, Care Package, in August.

Drake is reportedly prepping the follow-up to his 2018 album, Scorpion, telling the crowd at a recent DaBaby concert that he hoped to have the record out in 2020.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.