Drake Takes Aim at Everyone in New Song ‘War’

Drake has unveiled a new song “War,” which arrived Monday night as part of a new mixtape, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, from his manager Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International.

Produced by AXL Beats, “War” boasts a low-key blend of synths and percussion that still wields a sinister edge. The track finds Drake forgoing hooks and unraveling one long verse that touches on betrayals, romantic relationships, social media and ostensibly his feud with the Weeknd, although Drake seems intent on burying that hatchet (“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my n*gga/Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up”).

“War” also arrived with a music video, directed by Theo Skudra, that finds Drake partying with friends at a ski resort and performing the song as he glides down the slopes and rides a snowmobile at night.

Drake released just a handful of new solo songs in 2019, including “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave,” which arrived in June after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. The rapper also appeared on songs with Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Swae Lee, and dropped a compilation of previously released loose singles, Care Package, in August.

Drake is reportedly prepping the follow-up to his 2018 album, Scorpion, telling the crowd at a recent DaBaby concert that he hoped to have the record out in 2020.