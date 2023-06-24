Drake Reveals New Album ‘For All the Dogs’ to Accompany His Poetry Book

Hours after Drake announced he has co-written a poetry book, the rapper has revealed that a new album, For All the Dogs, is also on the way.

Drake plastered newspapers like the Los Angeles Times, New York Post, the Houston Chronicle and more Saturday with a full cover advertisement for his new poetry book Titles Ruin Everything. The ads also had a QR code that linked to a website — TitlesRuinEverything.com — where, in a short statement, the impending LP was revealed.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

While Titles Ruin Everything was available for purchase as of Saturday afternoon, Drake has not yet revealed For All the Dogs’ release date.

The new album follows Her Loss, a collaborative LP between Drake and 21 Savage, as well as the rapper’s own Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake took to Instagram on Friday to announce his book titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham. The poetry book is available now via his merchandise site drakerelated.com and other select retailers. The poetry book is in collaboration with frequent songwriting partner Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” Drake wrote in his post alongside a photo of a blue book covered in title text from the back to the front cover.

Drake teased the project last summer during the debut episode of his radio show Table For One, which premiered before the release of Honestly, Nevermind. “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this. Shout-out to Kenza. Kenza, I love you. I want to send you some love,” he said at the time. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.”