Drake to Release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ January 2021

Drake will release his new album, Certified Lover Boy, in January 2021. The musician didn’t share a specific release date but confirmed the record’s imminent arrival with a teaser he dropped Sunday, October 25th.

The clip opens with a shot of a young boy standing in a field, gazing and reaching up toward a lone light as red confetti starts to fall — an ostensible nod to the cover of Drake’s 2009 breakthrough mixtape, So Far Gone. Drake goes on to recreate a few more old album and mixtape covers — including Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes — before the video ends with a shot of a Certified Lover Boy logo stamped onto the circular roof of a large building.

Drake first teased Certified Lover Boy back in August with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk. The record will mark his sixth studio album and first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion. In the years since, Drake has dropped two rarities compilations, Care Package, which collected material released between 2010 and 2016, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which arrived in May and included more recent leaks and one-off records, such as his April single, “Toosie Slide.”

This year, Drake has kept characteristically busy with a variety of collaborations as well, including songs with Headie One (“Only You Freestyle”), DJ Khaled (“Popstar” and “Greece”), Future (“Life Is Good”), and Yung Bleu (“You’re Mines Still”) among others.