Drake Launches Canadian Cannabis Wellness Company

Toronto-based More Life Growth Company will release product details in the coming weeks

By

Drake'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019

Drake and Canopy Growth Company have formed More Life Growth Company, a fully licensed cannabis producer and wellness corporation.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Drake has teamed up with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Company to form More Life Growth Company, a fully licensed cannabis producer and wellness corporation.

“When we first began talks with Drake we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world,” Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, said in a statement. “Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.”

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” Drake stated. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

According to a press release, Drake and Canopy Growth Company currently hold a 60/40 stake in More Life. The company is based in Toronto with a production facility in Scarborough, Ontario. Product details are expected to be released “in the weeks to come.”

Outside of his other business enterprises, Drake also has new music out this week: a remix of MC Kevin o Chris’ baile funk track “Ela é do Tipo.”

