How Drake Jumped on Migos’ ‘Versace’ and Changed the Sound of Rap

In a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Quality Control co-founders Coach K and Pee explain how they broke Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more. In the following excerpt of the interview, Coach K explains how Drake ended up on a “Versace” remix in 2013 — a key moment in the group’s history.

How did Drake end up on “Versace”?

Drake ran into them at the Birthday Bash [Atlanta radio concert], which is a you know New York has a Summer Jam. And I think 2 Chainz was bringing them out that day, if I’m not mistaken. But we had just put out Y.R.N., which was the first mixtape that was put out when we signed the guys. We dropped it on that Tuesday, Birthday Bash was that Saturday, and Drake walks right up to me, “Hey, Coach, is this your group? Man, I’ve been listening for the last four days!” And he quoted a lyric off of one of the songs. And then like, a week later, he reached out and was like, man, I want to jump on one of those records. And we wasn’t even thinking about him jumping on “Versace,” but he sent the verse back on that song.

When Drake jumped on and adopted that triplet flow, that was a big moment.

It was such a big moment. I mean, at that moment, that rap pattern, that cadence changed hip-hop, because Drake being the big artist that is — shit, he’s the biggest, right? With him coming in and adopting that flow, I watched the whole rap culture take that cadence. I’m not even gonna lie — me and Pee, we was getting a little angry. Because a lot of artists that was on bigger levels was getting all the praise. But this was these boys’ shit, you know what I’m saying? So we had to swim through that shit.

