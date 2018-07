Drake, Migos Reschedule North American Tour

Drake and Migos have postponed and rescheduled their entire “Aubrey and the Three Amigos” tour to address production issues.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour schedule,” a spokesperson for Drake said.

The extensive trek was set to kick off July 26th in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will now start August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri and wrap with two nights in Atlanta, Georgia, November 16th and 17th.

Most shows on the tour have been rescheduled, though new dates have not been confirmed for the two Denver concerts, and the August 20th gig in Chicago has been canceled. Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, while refunds are being offered as well.

Drake released his most recent album, Scorpion, at the end of June, while Migos’ Culture II arrived in January. The two artists recently appeared together in the video for the Culture II track, “Walk It Talk It.”

Drake, Migos Tour Dates

August 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

August 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

August 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

August 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

September 5 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

September 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

September 22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

September 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 2 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

October 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 1 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 3 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

November 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

November 7 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

November 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena