 Drake Loves Battle Rap So Much - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Steven Van Zandt Rereleases 1985 'Sun City' Protest LP by Artists United Against Apartheid Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Drake Loves Rap Battles So Much

The Toronto rapper is partnering with broadcast company, Caffeine, to livestream battle rap competitions

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Young Jeezy and Drake perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Young Jeezy and Drake perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake is a man mired continuously in rap battles with a heart devoted to battle rap. In 2018, he explained “I study rap battles for a living” to LeBron James, taking the long way around while of admitting that he lost a beef with Pusha T. Some would argue Drake’s job is less about studying rap battles and more about being a multi-millionaire pop star, but that’s semantics; he’s allowed to spend his YouTube time watching whatever he pleases. And as it stands, Drake loves spending his time watching dudes freestyle, a mode of competition that has little bearing on the omnivorous pop instincts he’s developed over the course of his career.

The Toronto rapper is a frequent guest at The King of Dot battles, one of the marquee events if you’re into freestyle battles. Back in 2011, Drake was so sad he couldn’t attend an event that he posted a weirdly heartwarming video where he dubs himself “The official King of The Dot representer” and its “number one fan.” Since then, he’s hit the stage at SMACK/ URL NOME 5 (Night Of Main Events), smiling in front of a crowd that wants him to battle Murda Mook. On Thursday, the world’s most popular rapper put his dedication to the sport in writing, by announcing a partnership with a broadcast company (Caffeine) very few people have heard of, to live-stream a battle rap competition (URL).

Related

Tupac
One Man Believes Tupac Is Alive in New Mexico -- And Plans to Make a Movie About It
Punctual Man Jay Electronica Announces New Album That's Definitely Coming Out

Related

Mick Jagger - The Rolling Stones play their 1969 Hyde Park Concert in memory of recently deceased band founder, Brian Jones.ROLLING STONES IN CONCERT, HYDE PARK, LONDON, BRITAIN - 05 JUL 1969
'Let It Bleed': Why the Stones' Nastiest Masterpiece Feels Right on Time
Why 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Is the Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible,” Drake said in a statement, via Complex. “It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans.” It’s unlikely that we’ll see Drake participate in the rap battles.

Caffeine, Drake’s new live-streaming platform of choice, was founded by Ben Keighran, a former Apple designer, according to CNN Business. “We can’t pay the kind of money that Microsoft or Amazon can pay, so we have to differentiate on [that] we offer a better product,” Keighran said of Drake’s partnership with the company. “I think if Drake were looking for straight up money, there’s definitely YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch that I’m sure will give him a lot more money than we could ever do.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.