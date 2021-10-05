RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Wins Close Race for Number One

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy prevailed in a tight race for Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, slipping by Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell by roughly 2,000 album-equivalent units. In its fourth week on the chart, Certified Lover Boy earned 1,300 sales, 9,900 song downloads, and 166.5 million audio streams. Sincerely, Kentrell had more sales — 10,200 — but lagged behind in track downloads (3,600) and streams (162.8 million). This marks the fifth closest race in the chart’s history.

Certified Lover Boy becomes the fifth album in RS 200 history to spend a month straight atop the RS 200. It’s one of five Drake albums on the upper half of the chart, along with Scorpion, Take Care, Views, and Nothing Was the Same.

While Sincerely, Kentrell did not take Number One, Youngboy’s latest project — his third solo project in roughly a year — managed to help the Baton Rouge native break two RS 200 records. He extends his record for the artist with the most top 10 albums on the RS 200, and also breaks the record for the most albums to hit the RS 200 overall (10), a record previously held by Taylor Swift (9). Sincerely, Kentrell pushed Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, to Number Three. It amassed another 71.7 million streams in its second week on the chart. Montero was trailed by Kanye West’s Donda (59.5 million streams), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (48.6 million), and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (54.8 million).

Itzy’s Crazy in Love album launched at Number 11. While the streaming total was modest — 4.4 million spread across 16 tracks — Itzy earned nearly 20,000 album sales, the biggest seller of the week. (Rod Wave, whose SoulFly landed at Number 10, sold just 67 albums last week.) That robust sales total powered the group past Angels & Aairwaves, who make their RS 200 debut with Lifeforms at Number 12, and G-Eazy, whose album These Things Happen Too debuted at Number 18 (20.2 million streams).

One of the few other notable debuts on the latest chart belonged to Steely Dan. Their first live album in more than 25 years, the 12-track set Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, launched at Number 22 with close to 17,000 sales.

