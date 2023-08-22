LeBron James and His Son Bronny Join Drake for Crowd Walkthrough at L.A. Concert

Drake’s champion walk through the audience and up to the stage on his It’s All a Blur tour welcomed two additional guests at Monday night’s show in Los Angeles: LeBron James and his son, Bronny James. The pair emerged behind the rapper as he made his entrance at Crypto.com Arena to officially kick off the show.

The event marked a grand return of sorts for Bronny, who was released from the hospital four weeks ago after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement at the time. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

LeBron James and Bronny made the ring walk tonight in LA pic.twitter.com/Kqbr6ybzin — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 22, 2023

During the walkthrough, LeBron placed his hands on his son’s shoulders and embraced him as they moved through the audience.

Throughout the show, Drake showed his appreciation for LeBron, who he's known for nearly 15 years. "In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone," he told the audience. "He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams."

Drake added: “And so tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you everything I got, I promise you that.”