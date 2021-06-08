Drake Teams Up With Live Nation to Launch New Venue in Toronto

Drake has partnered with Live Nation to open a new venue in Toronto named History.

The 2,500-capacity venue has been in development for the past three years and construction is expected to be completed this summer. Located in a Toronto neighborhood known as the Beaches, History hopes to host as many as 200 concerts and events each year.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

“We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible,” Live Nation’s CEO, Michael Rapino, added.

Per a press release, History will be able to flip between general admission and reserved-seating configurations for various events. Along with concerts, the venue is capable of hosting galas, community programs, and other events.