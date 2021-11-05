 Watch Drake's Black and White Video for 'Knife Talk' - Rolling Stone
Watch Drake’s Black and White Video for ‘Knife Talk’

The track features 21 Savage and Project Pat

Drake has dropped a music video for his track “Knife Talk.” The clip, directed by Pablo Rochat, draws on old black and white horror movie footage, including shots of zombies and talking dolls.

“Knife Talk,” co-produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, appeared on Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which arrived in September. Drake teased the new video on Instagram ahead of its release.

Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March.

Certified Lover Boy has topped the RS Charts since its release. Last month, the release became the fifth album in RS 200 history to spend a month straight atop the RS 200.

In This Article: 21 Savage, Drake

