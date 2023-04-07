fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Rap

Drake Releases Kim Kardashian-Sampling ‘Search and Rescue’

The new track is the rapper's first this year since joining Popcaan on "We Caa Done"
Drake
Drake Maury Phillips/Getty Images for The Recording Academy*

Drake is starting Q2 with his first solo single of the year. On Friday, the rapper released “Search & Rescue,” a track that samples some dialogue from Kim Kardashian.

“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money with, not take it from me/Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me/I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be,” raps Drake for the song’s chorus.

The lyrics are soon followed by a snippet of conversation between Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” says the Skims founder. “Okay, that’s fair,” responds Jenner. Kardashian then quips, “Yep, I saw it on the internet.”

Drake shared the cover art Thursday, which sees him wearing a motorcycle helmet next to a woman, who looks eerily similar to Kardashian.

Trending

The release of the cover art came after he teased the song during The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM and shared audio of Kim Kardashian from her reality show. (Drake’s dad Dennis assured “it’s just a song” and he’s “not trolling” Kanye with it in an Instagram comment.)

The new song was produced by BNYX, whom Drake worked with on “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” last year. The release follows Drake’s feature on Popcaan’s “We Caa Done” earlier this year and his collaborative LP with 21 Savage, Her Loss, late last year.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Don Lemon's Misogyny at CNN, Exposed: Malicious Texts, Mocking Female Co-Workers and 'Diva-Like Behavior'

Melania Trump Reportedly Made This Subtle, Telling Move Involving Donald Trump's Indictment Trip

Aisha Tyler Reflects on Her Time on 'Friends' Almost 20 Years After Her Character Was Introduced: "It Was a Big Deal"

Michigan College Cuts Ties with Florida Charter School After Principal Resigns Over 'David' Sculpture

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad