Drake Releases Kim Kardashian-Sampling ‘Search and Rescue’

Drake is starting Q2 with his first solo single of the year. On Friday, the rapper released “Search & Rescue,” a track that samples some dialogue from Kim Kardashian.

“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money with, not take it from me/Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me/I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be,” raps Drake for the song’s chorus.

The lyrics are soon followed by a snippet of conversation between Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” says the Skims founder. “Okay, that’s fair,” responds Jenner. Kardashian then quips, “Yep, I saw it on the internet.”

Drake shared the cover art Thursday, which sees him wearing a motorcycle helmet next to a woman, who looks eerily similar to Kardashian. Trending Trump’s Lawyers Are Begging Him for Restraint. His Political Allies Are Preparing to 'Fight Dirty' Chris Tyson, MrBeast Sidekick, Reveals Gender Journey on Social Media Motley Crue's Mick Mars Sues Bandmates, Alleging They Ousted Him and Fake Their Performances Jeremy Renner Yelled 'Not Today, Motherf—er!' Before Being Crushed by Snow Plow

The release of the cover art came after he teased the song during The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM and shared audio of Kim Kardashian from her reality show. (Drake’s dad Dennis assured “it’s just a song” and he’s “not trolling” Kanye with it in an Instagram comment.)

The new song was produced by BNYX, whom Drake worked with on “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” last year. The release follows Drake’s feature on Popcaan’s “We Caa Done” earlier this year and his collaborative LP with 21 Savage, Her Loss, late last year.