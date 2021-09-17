Drake Vs. Kanye: Is ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Better Than ‘Donda’?

In the latest episode of our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we take on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda.

Jeff Ihaza, who reviewed Certified Lover Boy, joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. (One key line from the review: “Drake’s much-publicized feud with Kanye West, to whom the album devotes a great deal of subtle and not-so-subtle energy, appears to have corrupted much of what he does so well.”)

The episode digs into the high points and lows of each of the albums, and looks at where they stand in their creators’ discographies, while also touching on Drake and Kanye’s long-standing beef, the long-term career effects of West’s pro-Trump turn, and much more.

