Drake Collaborator Jorja Smith Announces Headlining Fall Tour

British R&B singer Jorja Smith will set out on a fall tour in support of debut album Lost & Found, her first full-length LP, which came out in June.

The Lost & Found tour will be Smith’s fourth U.S. headlining trek and also follows a coveted opening slot on Bruno Mars’ world tour. Smith wrapped a solo tour in May, ahead of her album’s release. Her fall dates will launch in Seattle on November 19 and wrap exactly one month later in Toronto.

Smith gained initial recognition with the release of her 2016 EP Project 11. In early 2017, she appeared on Drake’s More Life, including the “Jorja Interlude” and Black Coffee-assisted “Get It Together.” She has since collaborated with other rising acts Stormzy and Kali Uchis and appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack’s song “I Am,” which she co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar.

Jorja Smith Tour Dates

November 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

November 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

November 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

December 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

December 3 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

December 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

December 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

December 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

December 11 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore

December 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

December 15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

December 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

December 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

December 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel