Drake Collaborator Jorja Smith Announces Headlining Fall Tour

British R&B singer Jorja Smith will set out on a fall tour in support of debut album Lost & Found, her first full-length LP, which came out in June.
The Lost & Found tour will be Smith’s fourth U.S. headlining trek and also follows a coveted opening slot on Bruno Mars’ world tour. Smith wrapped a solo tour in May, ahead of her album’s release. Her fall dates will launch in Seattle on November 19 and wrap exactly one month later in Toronto.
Smith gained initial recognition with the release of her 2016 EP Project 11. In early 2017, she appeared on Drake’s More Life, including the “Jorja Interlude” and Black Coffee-assisted “Get It Together.” She has since collaborated with other rising acts Stormzy and Kali Uchis and appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack’s song “I Am,” which she co-wrote with Kendrick Lamar.
Jorja Smith Tour Dates
November 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
November 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
November 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
November 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
November 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
December 2 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
December 3 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
December 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
December 8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
December 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
December 11 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore
December 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
December 15 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
December 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
December 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
December 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Add a comment